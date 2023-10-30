PRIYANKA GANDHI ANNOUNCE EIGHT PROMISES AHEAD OF CHHATTISGARH POLLS

Priyanka Gandhi announce eight promises in ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Raipur/Khairagarh (Chhattisgarh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday announced a number of promises, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, free treatment to the victims of road accidents, and subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme if her party retains power after the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a rally at the Khairagarh Assembly segment, Priyanka announced eight major promises. She said that Congress will launch the Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder.

Out of 49.63 lakh consumers of Chhattisgarh, the bills of 43,000 consumers whose electricity bill is less than 200 units will be waived off, while the rest will get free electricity up to 200 units, she said. Loans of Self-Help Groups and the loans availed by women under the Saksham Yojna will be waived, she added.

She further said that around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded into Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools. Free treatment will be provided to the victims of road accidents under the Chief Minister's Special Health Assistance Scheme, Priyanka added.