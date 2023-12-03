Hyderabad/Raipur: The counting of votes of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, which most pollsters have predicted will be a tough fight between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, is being held today.

Polls were held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for the 90-member Assembly. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 Assembly polls. Tight security arrangements have been made in all counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including the ones affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), officials said.

"Counting for 90 seats would start at 8 am in 33 district headquarters for which all preparations have been completed. A three-layer security mechanism is in place at each counting centre," Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale said at a press conference. "The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am. Half an hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting votes from the EVMs will begin. A total of 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 counting personnel and 1698 micro-observers have been appointed for carrying out the counting process smoothly," she informed.

In every counting hall, there will be 14 tables arranged in rows of seven, except for Pandaria, Kawardha, Sarangarh, Bilaigarh, Kasdol and Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly seats where 21 tables will be arranged, she said. While Kawardha and Kasdol constituencies will see 20 rounds of counting, the lowest, at 12, will be held in Manendragarh and Bhilai Nagar constituencies, the CEO said.

Advantage Congress, predict exit polls

In the battle of the ballot, every vote counts as the fate of nominees of political parties sealed in ballot boxes and EVMs. Sunday will be a fun day for the people across the country, while it's a do-and-die battle for parties, which toiled day and night, to romp home in the electoral battle.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress party leaders are on cloud nine, thanks to exit poll results. The results indicate that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is likely to retain power in the state. According to exit poll results, Congress is likely to keep its bastion safe by securing 54 to 64 seats, while BJP may get between 29 and 39 seats. The polling for the 90 Assembly seats for Chhattisgarh was conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Soon after the exit polls, Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij exuded confidence in the party’s victory and said that Congress would form government in Chhattisgarh. The Times Now-ETG Exit Poll said that in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress will retain power by winning between 48 and 56 seats, while the BJP is likely to emerge victorious on 32 to 40 seats.

It said the Congress is likely to get 46.7 per cent of votes, while the BJP likely to get 43.83 per cent of the vote share. The India TV-CNX Exit Poll for Chhattisgarh also said that the Congress is likely to retain power in the state. It said the Baghel-led Congress is likely to win on 46 to 56 seats.

With polling over and result day approaching, Exit Polls on November 30 gave varied predictions for the five poll-bound states. The Exit Polls projection gave a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh. Negating the predictions of the Exit Polls, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Dushyant Kumar Gautam said that the party is certain of forming a government in Chhattisgarh nonetheless.

“We respect the predictions of the exit polls. However, the way our workers have performed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are certain of forming governments in Chhattisgarh. Citizens of the nation trust the PM and the double-engine government. BJP will move forward with great force soon,” said Dushyant Kumar Gautam.