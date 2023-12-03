Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All eyes will be on Madhya Pradesh today, where the counting of votes for the Assembly polls will begin at 8 am. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident that it will retain the power in the state, the Congress, which veteran leader Kamalnath leads, is also sure that it will topple the saffron party and clinch power in the state.

This time Madhya Pradesh witnessed its highest-ever Assembly election turnout at 76.22 per cent on November 17, surpassing the 2018 record of 75.63 per cent indicating a strong anti-incumbency factor which might go against senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chohan's dream of becoming the Chief Minister again.

In 2018, the Congress secured 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly, becoming the single largest party. Still, the BJP returned to power in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

This time, the ruling BJP and the Congress are confident of victory. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributes the potential triumph to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy, BJP chief JP Nadda's guidance, and the combined efforts of party workers. Chouhan expresses no doubt about retaining power, emphasising the overwhelming support received during the campaign.

On the other hand, the Congress, outlining its election promises, includes the Old Pension Scheme, caste census, Nari Samman Nidhi of Rs 1500 per month for women, Rs 25 lakh health insurance for residents, and 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in government services. The BJP contends that these initiatives align with their commitment to empower women.

However, the exit polls forecast a competitive race, with most projections favouring the BJP. Today’s Chanakya predicts a significant victory for the BJP, estimating 151 seats, while the Congress is expected to secure 74 seats.

Jan Ki Baat anticipates 100-123 seats for the BJP and 102-125 for the Congress, while Republic TV-Matrize forecasts 118-130 BJP seats and 97-107 for the Congress. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat suggests 106-116 for the BJP and 111-121 for the Congress, and Jist-TIF-NAI sees a 2018-like advantage for the Congress, predicting 107-124 seats compared to the BJP's 102-119.

The electoral discourse in Madhya Pradesh has been primarily shaped by the Congress and BJP, with both parties executing vigorous campaigns leading up to the polls. The BJP has maintained a stronghold on the state for nearly two decades, with a brief interruption by the Congress for a two-year period following the 2018 elections.

The BJP launched an extensive campaign featuring prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In contrast, the Congress fielded its key leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, and Digvijaya Singh, to counter the saffron party's influence.

The BJP asserted its achievements in elevating the state from the 'BIMARU' (laggard) category and providing a governance free of corruption. Meanwhile, the Congress focused its electoral narrative on conducting caste-based surveys of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.

The fate of four-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Congress rival Kamal Nath hangs in the balance, along with that of their senior colleagues and will be decided on Sunday.

As the state eagerly anticipates the December 3 results, over 5.59 lakh voters, including 2.87 crore men and 2.71 crore women, participated in the electoral process. The 2018 election recorded a male voting percentage of 75.84%, 74.01% for females, and 25% for the third gender. For the record, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM.