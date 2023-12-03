Hyderabad (Telangana) : Almost all exit polls ruled out the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) from reaching the magic figure of 60 in the 199-member Telangana Assembly in the election, polling for which was held on November 30. Most of them gave a clear victory to the Congress while some of them projected the grand old party of becoming just the single largest party.

Among the exit polls, Jan Ki Baat gave Congress 48-64, BRS 40-55, BJP 7-13 and AIMIM: 4-7. On the other hand, Polstrat gave Congress 49-59, BRS 48-58, BJP 5-10 and AIMIM 6-8. As the results will be announced tomorrow, political circles are agog with speculation whether these exit polls will prove right.

Most of the exit polls came out after 5.30 pm on the day of polling when the polling percentage was less than 70 percent. But polling went on till after 9.30 pm at many places with voters waiting in queues to exercise their franchise. The big question is whether this last-hours polling would prove exit polls wrong.

The Election Commission announced final polling percentage on Friday due to continued polling till late on Thursday night. Officials said that a total of 71.34 percent polling was recorded in the State, down by two percent than the 2018 election. Only 47.88 percent polling was recorded in the constituencies located in Hyderabad district.

Political analysts are expecting the last-hour polling to impact the winning fortunes of the contesting candidates in many places. This is more so in the backdrop of the ruling BRS continuing to give a strong fight to the Congress even after facing some anti-incumbency. Also, most of the exit polls did not predict any sweeping wave against the ruling BRS.

The fate of over 2,290 candidates from over 100 parties along with 900 independents is sealed in the EVMs. Polling was held at 35,655 polling stations across the state.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who reviewed polling trends with party candidates at Pragathi Bhavan, told party cadres not to worry about exit polls and assured them that the polling in the final hours would swing the verdict in their favour. He asserted that the once again, the BRS is going to form the government and provide good administration in the state.

On the other hand, Congress Telangana President Revanth Reddy had called upon the party leaders and workers to celebrate the victory in advance since the exit polls had given a clear edge to them. He referred to KCR not addressing a press conference after polling as an indication of the BRS chief conceding defeat. Revanth Reddy went to assure the people of Telangana to meticulously implement the six guarantees along with the seventh guarantee which is to provide democratic governance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the exit polls predicted, is likely to end up in a distant third place. The saffron party will not be able to cross the double digit mark by all indications. One estimate is that the BJP has not even split the anti-incumbency vote considerably which has proved to the a disadvantage for the ruling BRS.

Though AIMIM has announced support for the KCR party, the minority voters have not cast their votes for the BRS in this election like in the 2014 and 2018 elections, as per per election watchers. A contributory factor to this is that the minority voters are of the view that the BRS is having secret ties with the BJP while continuing its association with the AIMIM.

Also, the settlers from the neighbouring AP, who are a deciding factory in over 40 segments, have largely voted against the BRS, as per reports. The initial stand taken by the BRS government against the IT employees in the wake of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in AP went on to distance the settlers away from the BRS.

In the November 30 Telangana election, there are 3,26,02,793 voters in the state, of them, 2,32,59,256 people exercised their right to vote in Thursday's polling. Among them 1,15,84,728 are male, 1,16,73,722 are female and 806 are others. Constituency-wise, the highest turnout was 91.89 percent in Munugodu followed by 90.89 percent polling in Paleru and 90.77 percent in Alair.