Six killed in horrific road accident on New Year Day in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur
Published: 28 minutes ago
Jamshedpur: In a tragic road accident reported in Jharkhand on New Year Day, six persons were killed while one person was injured when the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and overturned in Jamshedpur on Monday, sources said. An official said that some people from RIT police station area had gone out for picnic in a car when it went out of control and overturned near Bistupur Circuit House roundabout.
In the horrific car accident, five travelers died on the spot. While one person died in the hospital during treatment. A sixth person is being treated at Tata Main Hospital. Reports said that the horrific road accident took place when the car hit a road divider near the Bistupur Circuit House roundabout. The victims are said to be residents of Adityapur.