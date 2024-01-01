Jamshedpur: In a tragic road accident reported in Jharkhand on New Year Day, six persons were killed while one person was injured when the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and overturned in Jamshedpur on Monday, sources said. An official said that some people from RIT police station area had gone out for picnic in a car when it went out of control and overturned near Bistupur Circuit House roundabout.