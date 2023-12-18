Churu: In a horrific road accident reported from Rajasthan, three people were killed while two others were injured after a SUV collided with a truck along the National Highway 52 in Churu district of the state on Sunday night, sources said. An official said that the horrific road accident took place on the NH 52 when the speeding SUV rammed into the truck from behind.

Three people died on the spot while two people were injured in the accident. Soon after the accident took place, a team of police rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation. With the help of a private vehicle, the injured were brought to the emergency ward of the Government Bhartia Hospital, where the doctors referred one of the injured to a tertiary care hospital given the grievous injuries.

A team of police from Sadar police station reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of the Government Bhartia Hospital for post-mortem. Sadar Police Station Officer Kartar Singh said that five people were traveling in the SUV, out of which three died and two were injured while one of them seriously. One of the two injured has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Haryana.

Police have identified one of the three deceased as 35-year-old Sonu, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. The identity of the two other deceased and the other injured who is said to be the driver of the SUV, was not immediately known. The cause of the accident was also not known when this report was filed. Further details into the incident are awaited.