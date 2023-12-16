Nagpur (Maharashtra) : At least six persons were killed and another one was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, sources in police said. The incident took place when the hapless victims were returning from a marriage function.
The ghastly accident took place near the Sonkhamb village on the busy Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said. "Seven persons were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soya bean," the officer said.
"Two persons died on the spot, while two others died at a hospital. Three others were brought to Nagpur for treatment, and two of them passed away there, while one person is in a critical condition," the official said. The driver of the truck has been arrested, the officer added.