Nagpur (Maharashtra) : At least six persons were killed and another one was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, sources in police said. The incident took place when the hapless victims were returning from a marriage function.

The ghastly accident took place near the Sonkhamb village on the busy Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said. "Seven persons were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soya bean," the officer said.