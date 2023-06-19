Palamu: Nearly six persons died in Jharkhard's Palamu district in the last 24 hours after suffering heat stroke as mercury hovered around 45 degrees Celsius.

Health officials said that the elderly and children are getting affected the most due to intense heat. All schools in the district have been directed to remain closed till June 21 in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

On Monday, four bodies were brought to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, of which two deaths were due to heat stroke. Deaths due to intense heatwaves have been recorded in Panki, Patan, Hussainabad, Medininagar, Bishrampur and Chhattarpur areas of Palamu since yesterday.

During the day, a youth, named Ashok Ram died due to prolonged exposure to intense heat in Palamu's Medininagar while another person, named Vishwanath Ram, died due to heat stroke in Bhurwa of Patan police station area. A woman, who got married recently, also died after suffering heat stroke in Medininagar Municipal Corporation area. Two more deaths due to heat stroke were recorded in Dandar village of Panki and and Hussainabad respectively.

The temperature in Palamu is constantly hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the district recorded 45.9 degrees Celsius, which was the highest temperature recorded in the state so far. This afternoon, the temperature was around 45 degree Celsius in Palamu.

More than 15 bodies that were sent for post-mortem to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in the last one week, half a dozen patients had died due to heat stroke, officials said. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, all schools have been closed till June 21 and the district administration has advised people not to venture out of their houses unless it is urgent. In 2022, no heat-related deaths were recorded in the Palamu area in this time of the year, officials said.