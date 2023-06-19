Bihar heat wave unrelenting, 70 die in three days, Sec 144 in Bhojpur

Bhojpur (Bihar) : Due to the scorching heat in the entire Bihar, a heavy death toll is reported in different parts. In the last 72 hours, around 70 people have died due to the heat, as per sources. At the same time, in many districts, the administration has implemented Section 144 as a precautionary measure, so that people do not leave their homes during the heat wave.

Restrictions are imposed on educational institutions and schools. Arrah town came under a very bad effect due to the scorching heat. A red alert has been declared in the Bhojpur district due to rising temperatures. Here 30 people have lost their lives within two days. More than 15 people, including a jawan posted in Gajrajganj OP of the Mufassil police station area, have died due to dehydration in Arrah within 24 hours.

At the same time, six people died in Patna's NAMCH only on Sunday. More than 26 people have lost their lives in three days. A warm night alert has also been issued in many districts. The situation is likely to remain like this for two more days. Most of the patients coming to Sadar Hospital are showing symptoms of diseases like high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, fainting and shortness of breath along with high blood pressure.

Most of the elderly and children are falling ill due to heat waves. Doctors are advising them to stay at home. Dr Rishi, a doctor posted in the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital, said that about 40 to 50 patients with heat stroke came during his duty time in two days. At the same time, about 15 people have died due to heat stroke, while the treatment of many people is going on in the hospital.

Seriously affected patients are being referred to Patna. There were many people in Sadar Hospital whose condition was serious and they were also referred to Patna for better treatment. At the same time, due to the gusts of hot air, people are no longer considering it safe to go out of their houses.

The atmosphere is changing rapidly. In the mornings, it is a little bit cool but soon hot winds start blowing. As the day progresses, the mercury also starts rising. Roads are deserted after 10 am. This is especially affecting the daily wage earners. These are tough times for daily wage workers.

For the sake of saving their lives, the labourers are taking support of the shade of trees or they are considering it better to leave their work and stay in their homes. According to Dharampal Singh, a resident of Bheldumra village, the way the scorching heat is prevailing, has put his life at risk. Dharampal, who was somehow spending time sitting under the shade of a tree for respite from the heat, said that even electricity at home is not offering relief because of the humidity on account of heat waves.