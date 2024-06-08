ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Pre-Sales in USA for Prabhas Starrer Kickstarts on Impressive Note

South Indian cinema continues to gain traction in the United States with Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has seen impressive pre-sales, amassing $300K from 1,032 shows in 246 locations as of June 6. The movie is set for a strong opening at the US box office, with its premiere scheduled for June 26.

Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Sales in the USA (Photo: Instagram/Vyjayanthi Movies)

Hyderabad: South Indian cinema has firmly established a strong presence in the United States after the success of films like the Bahubali series, the KGF franchise, RRR, and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The focus is now on Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi-mythological movie, Kalki 2898 AD. With pre-sales that began on June 6 receiving an excellent response, the movie is poised for a spectacular opening at the USA box office.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to make a massive impact at the US box office, with its pre-sales already showing promising signs. As of June 6, the film has raked in an impressive $300K (approximately Rs 2.50 crores) from 1,032 shows across 246 locations, with 9,617 tickets sold for its premieres,as per Venky Box Office. The premiere is scheduled to take place on June 26, and with major theatres reporting fast-filling status, the pre-sales are expected to surge in the coming days as more shows are added.

Prathyangira Cinemas, the distributor of the film in North America, has also planned an IMAX format release, further amplifying the film's grandeur. The makers of the film recently hosted a grand event in Hyderabad, where Prabhas unveiled his futuristic car 'Bujji' from the film and interacted with fans. To provide context to the audience, the makers have also launched an animation prelude that spans from 3102 BC (the beginning of Kali Yuga) to 2898 AD.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD boasts an impressive star cast, featuring Prabhas in the titular role alongside legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Dulquer Salmaan. The trailer of the movie is set to release on June 10, and the film will hit the screens on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. With its unique blend of science fiction and mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to captivate audiences across the country and beyond.

