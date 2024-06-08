Ramoji Rao Passes Away: Political Stalwarts Nitish Kumar, Champai Soren Condole Demise

Hyderabad: Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, passed away during the wee hours on Saturday. He was 88. He was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday due to an illness and breathed his last at 4.50 AM on Saturday. Reacting to the demise, several politicians across the country have condoled the death and shared heartwarming messages.

Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, CP Radhakrishnan said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of Ramoji Rao Garu, the founder of Ramoji Group. "His contribution will continue to inspire all of us. This is an irreparable loss. My condolences and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!" he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren also expressed grief over the demise of the media stalwart. He took to social media and termed the latter's demise to be an 'irreparable loss' for the media and film industry.

"Sad news has been received about the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao ji, founder of Eenadu News Network/ETV Group and Ramoji Film City. His demise has caused irreparable loss to the field of media and film industry. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Soren said.

On behalf of Jharkhand Congress, State Spokesperson Sonal Shanti expressed deep condolences on the death of Ramoji Rao and said that he always promoted positive and forward-looking journalism. "He was concerned about how every section of the society can develop. By registering the name of Ramoji Rao Film City in the Guinness Book as the world's largest film city, he brought glory to the country at the global level. Jharkhand Congress pays a heartfelt tribute to Rao on his death," she added.

Senior doctors from Ranchi have also expressed their condolences, mourning the demise of the media tycoon. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) senior cancer specialist, Dr Rohit Jha said that Ramoji Rao was an ideal personality not only for the media world but also for the society in general.

Dr Rashmi Kumari from the Cancer Department said that the contribution made by Ramoji Rao to the society can never be forgotten. "Today every section of the country is saddened by his death," she added. Microbiology Department Specialist, Dr Manoj Kumar said that Ramoji Rao had contributed in promoting art and improving the society.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took to social media and expressed his condolences. "I am saddened by the news of the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao Saheb, the founder of Ramoji Film City, who fulfilled the dream of giving space to small news of villages in news channels. The experiments he did in the world of media will always be remembered. Tribute…"

A press release issued by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's office said that Ramoji Rao was considered a big personality in the media world and that he was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2016 as he had left an indelible mark on the journalism world and the film world.

"The demise of Ramoji Rao ji, Chairman of Ramoji Group and head of ETV Network is sad. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the field of journalism and film industry. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family to bear this moment of grief," the post read on X.

Heavyweight political leaders such as Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Rabri Devi also condoled the death of Ramoji Rao and expressed their grief.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, too, expressed his remorse on social media and said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of Shri CH Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Eenadu Publications Group. "His significant contribution in the field of journalism will always inspire all stakeholders. Heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also posted on social media and expressed grief over the death of Rao. He wrote, "The demise of Ramoji Rao ji, founder of Eenadu News Group of South India, is extremely painful. Ramoji Rao, who established a chain of news channels in various Indian languages, was a veteran of the media world as well as a well-known personality of the Telugu film industry. Ramoji Rao ji's demise has created a void in the media and film world. Humble tribute to the great soul."

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh took to Twitter and said that the news of the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, founder of the famous Ramoji Film City and owner of the prestigious media group ETV is sad. " His remarkable work in the media and film world will always be remembered. I pray to Lord Balaji to grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added.