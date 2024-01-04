Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu has been canceled due to foggy weather conditions in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. An official said that the Vice President was scheduled to visit the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu where he was to participate as the Chief Guest at the 8th Convocation.

However, owing to the foggy weather conditions and poor visibility, the Vice President's visit to the varsity stands canceled. However, the Vice President is expected to attend a programme in Kathua district as per schedule, sources said. The Vice-President will be the Chief Guest at inauguration of Biotech Startup Expo at Kathua as per sources.

A Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Vice President will be on a one-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 4. Pertinently, the vice President was at the centre of a recent controversy after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman during a protest by suspended MPs in Parliament premises during the winter session.