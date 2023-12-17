Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar recalls an incident from Hisar Agriculture University which involved his 'caste'

Kurukshetra (Haryana): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday said that he was left stunned during his visit to the Hisar Agriculture University. Jagdeep Dhankar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, was addressing the International Gita Mahotsav here.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said, "Last time when I went to (the) Hisar Agricultural University, I was left stunned. An elderly man and his wife belonging to my caste said, please introduce me to PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. I asked what will you do after meeting PM Modi? They said they will ask how he found you. But today you are not doing this."

The Vice President also shared a story of an elderly woman while concluding his address. "What does the Gita offer you. There was one visually-impaired old woman, who was ill. She had a young son, who did not do earn and was not married. She was facing plethora of problems. She was not able to find a solution. The same situation was of our country, 10 years back, there was rampant corruption, no transparency. The woman was facing a similar situation. God arrived and said she can ask for her one wish," he said in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"What will the woman ask? Her eyes, her health, her son's job, or her son's marriage. At time she was enlightened by the Gita and she asked 'show my happy grandson in a happy plate'. Today our country's situation is the same."