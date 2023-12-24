PUNJAB POLITICAL SCENARIO IN COMMOTION AFTER JAGDEEP DHANKAR SAYS HARYANA HOLDS STAKE IN PUNJAB UNIVERSITY AAP SPOKESPERSON HITS BACK

Chandigarh: Punjab's political scenario is experiencing turmoil after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's controversial statement at the Punjab University (PU) on December 23 stating that Haryana, too has a stake in the varsity.

Dhankhar said he would take up the issue with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann so that the colleges of Haryana can also be recognised under PU.

Dhankhar's statement received immense flack from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who were quick to counterattack it. AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that his party strongly opposed the Vice President's statement.

"He is the Vice President of the country. Respecting his position, he should never be talking along the lines of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders." Kang said adding that PU is one of the premier institutions of Punjab and such decisions cannot be taken in a jiffy.

Kang also demanded a response from Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on this issue. Kang hit back at Dhankar by saying that the latter's statement has actually pushed the agenda of the BJP.

The Punjab BJP will now hold a dharna outside the house of Jagdeep Dhankhar regarding this matter. There is no question of other states holding stakes in Punjab University, the party said.

Some time ago, a meeting was held by the Governor of Punjab, Banwari Lal Purohit regarding this issue. The then Haryana CM Manohar Lal had said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, Haryana was given a share in PU and colleges in the state were affiliated with PU. However, this was abolished by issuing a notification back in 1973.

He said that at present state colleges are being recognised by International universities. The National Education Policy aims at educational institutions contributing towards the progress of the country. Following this principle, colleges in Haryana must be affiliated with PU, he proposed.

It is true that for more than three decades, the Punjab Government has been issuing grants to PU. However, before that, about 40 per cent grant was offered by the Haryana government.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had sternly refused to offer any share to Haryana. He had said that Punjab has a strong and rich heritage and his government is committed to protecting the rights of the state.