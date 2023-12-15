Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Day after recording the season's coldest night of the season, Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a slight respite from the cold wave as the Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather till December 24. A meteorological department official Friday informed that Srinagar recorded a low minus 3.5°C last night, which was 1.9°C more than previous night of minus 5.4°C, the coldest for this season so far.

Today’s temperature was 2.5°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, the official said. The official informed that Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 5.8°C on the previous night which was 1.2°C below normal for this time of the year.

Likewise, Gulmarg, the the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.44°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night. Jammu, the winter capital of J&K recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 6.7°C on previous night. The MeT has predicted mainly dry and cold weather in J&K till December 24.

Mainly dry weather has been forecast for the next 24 hours while on December 16 generally cloudy weather with possibility of brief spell of light snow over extreme higher reaches is a possibility. “Overall, dry and cold weather most likely to continue till December 24 over most places of J&K,” the department said.

Due to continuous fall in night temperature, several water reservoirs especially some parts of Dal Lake have been reported to be frozen. On the other hand, due to the presence of fog in the morning, commuters are facing visibility issue.