COLD WAVE GRIPS KASHMIR SRINAGAR RECORDS COLDEST NIGHT OF SEASON

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As severe cold conditions continued in Kashmir valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the season's coldest night at minus 5.3°C, local inputs said on Wednesday. Local inputs while quoting a meteorological department official said that mercury plummeted by 4.3°C and settled to minus 5.3°C.

Today’s temperature was 4.3°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, the official said. Apart from Srinagar, Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in Anantnag district of south Kashmir too recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night, which was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Likewise, Gulmarg, the ski destination in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 1.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 9.8°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 1.9°C. Meanwhile the MeT has predicted mainly dry and cold weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 21.

“Dry and cold weather most likely to continue till 21st December over most places of J&K with possibility of brief spell of very light snow at isolated extreme higher reaches of North & North Eastern parts of Kashmir Division during the night of 16th Dec,” an official said. Kashmir valley is approaching 'Chilai Kalan', the harshest period of winter during which temperatures remain sub-zero. The period begins on Dec 21 and ends on Jan 31.