Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Cold conditions continue unabated in Kashmir as Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded season’s coldest night of the season at minus 4.8°C, officials said on Monday. A local meteorological department official informed that the minimum temperature was two notches below yesterday's temperature of minus 4.4°C.

Today’s temperature was 4.0°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, the meteorological department official said. Apart from Srinagar, Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.7°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

The minimum temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir. Likewise, Gulmarg, the world famous ski destination in north Kashmir's Baramulla recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.7°C against 7.1°C on previous night, which was below normal by 0.3°C for the district. Meanwhile, the local MeT department has predicted mainly dry and cold weather in J&K till December 16. “Dry and cold weather is likely to continue till 16th December,” he said, adding, “Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir Division.”

Kashmir valley is bracing for 'Chilai Kalan', the 40-day harshest period of the winter in the valley. The temperatures during this period remain sub-zero causing hardships for the people.