Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid cold and dry weather conditions in Kashmir valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season with the local meterological department predicting further drop in the minimum temperatures, officials said on Thursday. There was no let up in severe cold weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar recorded season's coldest night at minus 2.6°C on Thursday, local inputs said.

The minimum temperature recorded on the previous night was 2.0°C. The minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar last night was 2.0°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar as per officials. Likewise, Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir's Anantnag recorded a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night as per Met officials.

The minimum temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir. Up north, famous ski destination Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the minimum temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 9.9°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Meanwhile, the local Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy weather in Kashmir with a possibility of light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches. According to the Meteorological department, the minimum temperature is expected to further dip by 1-2°C during next three days and thereafter slight rise till 15th of December.

Kashmir valley is bracing for 'Chilai Kalan', the harshest period of winter season during which the valley records sub-zero temperatures.