Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A mysterious blast took place inside the premises of an armed police camp in the Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, sources said. There were no reports of any loss of life or injury in the incident. Some Low intensity Low impact mysterious blast was reported last night in the parking area of Armed Batallion of JK Police in surankote due to which window panes of some parked vehicles got damaged.