Mysterious blast inside armed police camp in J&K's Poonch
Published: 37 minutes ago
Mysterious blast inside armed police camp in J&K's Poonch
Published: 37 minutes ago
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A mysterious blast took place inside the premises of an armed police camp in the Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, sources said. There were no reports of any loss of life or injury in the incident. Some Low intensity Low impact mysterious blast was reported last night in the parking area of Armed Batallion of JK Police in surankote due to which window panes of some parked vehicles got damaged.
Nature of blast is being investigated. Police sources said that window panes of some vehicles parked in the camp of armed police 6th battalion ‘D coy ‘were damaged in the blast, which occurred during the intervening night of December 19 and 20. However the Police sources further said that investigations as to the nature of the blast are underway.
"A mysterious blast has occurred, and further investigations are underway," sources said.