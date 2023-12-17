Nagpur: Nine people were killed in a blast at the solar explosive company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur on Sunday. The blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area, a senior police official said. The explosives used in the coal mining blast were manufactured at the factory, as per sources. The work of packaging explosives was on when the blast occurred, they said. (More details are awaited)