ANGRY AT NOT BEING SERVED TEA NAGPUR DOCTOR LEAVES OT MID WAY FACES PROBE

Nagpur: A doctor of a primary health centre in Nagpur allegedly walked out of the operation theatre mid-way leaving behind four women, who were given anesthetic injections, waiting for surgery. The reason being he was not served the tea he had ordered prior to coming to the operation theatre. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The incident took place in Khat primary health centre in Nagpur. The district administration has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against Dr Tejram Bhalavi, zilla parishad deputy president Kunda Raut said.

According to reports, Dr Bhalavi had asked for tea before performing the surgery. However, despite waiting for a long time the tea did not arrive. The doctor reportedly came out of the operation theatre though arrangements were completed for performing tubal ligation of four women. The four patients had already been given anesthesia and were ready to undergo the surgical procedure.

The nurses and other staff of the operation theatre were taken aback when Dr Bhalavi suddenly left the place. The four patients were kept waiting for a long time. Finally, the district administration arranged another doctor, who performed the surgery in place of Dr Bhalavi.

After the incident came to light, demands were raised from various quarters seeking action against the concerned doctor who allegedly neglected his duty. Taking note of the allegation, the zilla parishad administration ordered an inquiry into the matter and set up a probe team.