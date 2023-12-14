Kanker: A BSF head constable was killed after Naxalites triggered an IED blast in Kanker disitrict of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, sources said. Sources said that the Naxalites triggered the IED blast near Sadaktola village under Partapur police station limits when a joint team of the BSF and district police force was out patrolling.

In the blast, the BSF Head Constable identified as Akhilesh Rai, 45, who was part of a search team of the security forces in the area suffered grievous injuries. The injured BSF soldier was brought to Pakhanjoor Civil Hospital for treatment but died due to the injuries, an official said. The slain was posted in 47 battalion of the BSF.

Following the incident, a joint team of BSF, District Reserve Guard and district police force have launched a search operation in the area. Kanker SP Divyang Patel has confirmed the incident. The IED attack comes a day after the Naxalites triggered another IED blast in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh in which one Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed while another was injured.

The Narayanpur attack came hours before BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The slain CAF personnel was identified as Kamlesh Sahu, a resident of Hasaud village of Janjgir Champa district. While as the injured soldier was identified as Vinay Kumar, who is a resident of Sonpur in Balod district of the state.