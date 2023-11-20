JAMMU AND KASHMIR OMITTED IN CENTRAL RECRUITMENT UNDER SPORTS QUOTA MEHBOOBA TARGETS CENTRE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of the People's Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday targeted the BJP government at the Centre for the omission of the centrally administered union territory in a recent central job advertisement in the Sports quota. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mehbooba wrote, “A notification issued by Ministry of Communications seeks applications to fill Group C posts. What possibly explains that J&K has been omitted altogether?

Notwithstanding the fact that the state has been marred by an unemployment crisis that stands at 18.3%”. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was referring to a job advertisement in the Sports quota issued by the Union Ministry of Communications' Department of Posts on Nov 8. The posts comprise Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Communications' Department of Posts said that the recruitment process will be based on the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India vide O.M. No.14034/01/2013-Estt(D) dated 03.10.2013 and O.M. No. DOPT 1668767575965 dated 18.11.2022, as amended / amplified from time to time till 09.11.2023.