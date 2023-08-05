Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): While the Jammu and Kashmir BJP is holding several programs to “celebrate” the 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said the J&K Police has house arrested her and detained several leaders of the People's Democratic Party to foil the party's parallel programme on the occasion.

I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by theirs actions driven by paranoia," wrote in a tweet while sharing a picture of padlocked gate of her Srinagar residence.

"On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon’ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing," she said.

In an earlier tweet on Saturday morning, hte PDP President said, “Why is Jammu and Kashmir Police detaining PDP leaders on the eve of 5th August?". The PDP President also put a video on Twitter purportedly showing party leader Arif Laigroo, PDP's Constituency in-charge Habba Kadal being bundled by the police during a midnight raid on his house.

Mehbooba also questioned the double standards of the J&K administration in giving a go ahead to the BJP's “festive” programs to “celebrate” the Article 370 abrogation anniversary while cracking down on the PDP programs. “BJP is given a free run to carry out the tamasha of celebrating illegal abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar. All this is being done to hoodwink the public opinion in the country. Just goes on to expose the facade of normalcy - a fake narrative to justify their illegal actions,” she said.

The PDP on Friday said that the LG Manoj Sinha led J&K administration had denied them permission for a program to mark the Article abrogation anniversary. A PDP spokesperson said that after denying the permission for “peaceful program” regarding 5th August by district administration Srinagar “massive crackdown” was carried against PDP leaders during the intervening night of Friday and in district Srinagar and Budgam.

As per the party spokesperson, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and District President Budgam Mohammad Yasin Bhat were put under house arrest. PDP Youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para, PDP state secretary Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, Additional spokesperson Abdul Rouf Bhat, district President Srinagar Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Central Kashmir youth coordinator and Constituency incharge Lal Chowk Zuhaib Yousuf Mir, Constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigroo,Constituency incharge Chanapora Mohd Iqbal Tramboo and other senior workers were detained in different police stations, he said.