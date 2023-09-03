Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an official said on Sunday. The reason as to what prompted him to take the extreme step has not been known yet.

The deceased, Badhit Nayaran Yadav was a resident of Chaki Brahan Puran village in Bihar's Bauxar district. He was on duty near Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal in Ramban district when he shot himself dead. He belonged to the Charlie company of the 4th battalion of CRPF and was deployed on yatra duty. The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Saturday.

Police have initiated a case in this connection and the jawan's body has been sent to sub-divisional hospital Banihal for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

A similar incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district yesterday wherein a police personnel was injured after his service rifle went off accidentally while he was on an operation in Gundha Khawas area. The police personnel's feet was injured and he was taken to the hospital. After hearing the gunshot, the village defence guards fired a few rounds of aerial shots.

Last month, another CRPF jawan shot himself dead with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The jawan died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Deceased Shafi Ahmed was a resident of Delhi and belonged to the CoBRA 210th battalion. No suicide note was found at the spot but prima facie it appeared that family issues led him to take the drastic step.

