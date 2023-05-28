Kondagaon: A 28-year-old on-duty police constable shot himself dead with his rifle in the premises of the family court in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon this morning, officials said. The matter is being investigated, police said.

The incident took place between 9:30 am and 10:00 am when the constable, named Jitendra Patel was posted as a security guard outside the court, said SDOP Nimitesh Singh Parihar. Parihar along with Kondagaon police station in-charge Prahlad Yadav, RI Manish Rajput and other staff reached the spot after the incident. Patel had died on the spot.

Parihar said that the constable arrived on duty in the morning like every other day. Sometime later, he committed suicide by shooting himself with his rifle, he said. According to the police, the reason that drove Patel to take such a drastic step is not known. The body has been sent for postmortem and probe is on, police added.

There has been a rise in suicide cases in Chhattisgarh in the last few days. In the monsoon session of Assembly in 2021, MLA Tamradhwaj Sahu had said that 20 people are committing suicide everyday in the state, which was quite a shocking statement made on the government's behalf. But, with the increasing number of suicide cases recently, it seems that the figure may rise further.

Also Read: Delhi police constable allegedly commits suicide inside PCR van in Civil Lines area

For instance, on May 23, a mother hanged herself to death after hanging her eight-day-old child in Jashpur district. It was learnt that the woman had taken such a step following a dispute with her husband. On May 5, a woman and her two-year-old girl were found hanging in Bilaspur. The woman's husband was arrested in connection with the case. The accused was the second wife of her husband, who allegedly threatened of deserting her and bringing his first wife home. On May 24, a debt-ridden man and a man suffering from illness committed suicide in two separate incidents in Bhilai.