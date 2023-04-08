DELHI POLICE CONSTABLE ALLEGEDLY COMMITS SUICIDE INSIDE PCR VAN IN CIVIL LINES AREA

New Delhi: A head constable hailing from Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide while on duty inside a Police Control Room (PCR) van in Civil Lines area of New Delhi early Saturday morning, officials said. The incident took place at around 6:30 am in the morning at Bela Road near Chandgiram Akhara. North District DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi informed that at around 6:30 am, the Civil Lines police station received a PCR call that head constable Imran Mohammad, posted in a PCR van in Civil Lines, had committed suicide.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot which found Imran lying in a pool of blood inside the van. The head constable was taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the North District DCP said. An official said that Imran ended his life when Atul Bhati, his fellow cop, who was also posted in the PCR van, went out of the vehicle to defecate.

While it was not officially known why the cop took the extreme step, it is said that he was under stress for some time. An official said that the family members of the deceased cop have been informed about the incident while the body has been sent for post-mortem. It will be clear only after questioning the family members as to why Imran Mohammad committed suicide.

Incidents of suicide among cops have been a worry among the police force. The incidents are being attributed to mental stress associated with family disputes and workload. It is pertinent to mention here that recently, Head Constable Gopichand, posted in the security of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, went to his village in Sardhana Tehsil of Meerut district after taking leave on March 13 last month.

He had to join duty on April 7, but went missing from his village. It is speculated that he too might have ended his life due to stress.



Suicide is not solution



If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.