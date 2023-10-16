Nuh: Self-styled cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manser has been granted bail by a district court in connection with his alleged involvement in inciting violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh in August.

During the hearing that lasted for about one and a half hours, Manesar's lawyer said that he has the license of the weapon that was recovered from him and the administration can look into it. The lawyer argued that among all posts made by Manesar, there was not a single instance that could have instigated violence.

The court reserved its verdict till afternoon. Advocate LN Parashar, representing Manesar said his client has full faith in the judicial system. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court granted bail to Manesar.

However, Manesar will not be released from jail yet because of the ongoing proceedings in Pataudi firing case and Nasir-Junaid murder case of Rajasthan are pending. Manesar had not written anything in the post which could have hurt the sentiments of any particular community or any person. "The weapon recovered from him has a license and whether it has been canceled or not is a matter that needs to be investigated by the concerned authorities. Following these arguments, it was likely for Manesar to get bail," Parashar said.