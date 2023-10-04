VHP BAJRANG DAL MEMBERS HOLD PANCHAYAT IN SUPPORT OF MONU MANESAR IN GURUGRAM

Gurugram: Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal among others held a panchayat on Wednesday in support of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is in judicial custody in Rajasthan in Nasir-Junaid murder case.

The panchayat was held in Baba Bhishm temple in Manesar on Wednesday morning. The panchayat unanimously decided that an 11-member committee will ensure when the next panchayat will be held, Nambardar said. "Monu Manesar is being implicated. His name is not there in any case, but the Rajasthan Police is unnecessarily trying to implicate him in this case. We are waiting for the hearing in the Pataudi court on October 7 after which the committee will decide on the next step," VHP leader Devender Singh said.

A court in Haryana's Pataudi last month issued a fresh production warrant against cow vigilante Monu Manesar in an attempt to murder case. Earlier the court had issued a production warrant for September 25 but the Haryana police said they could not bring Monu from Rajasthan as the security escort was not available. The police then moved a fresh request in the court.