Rajkot (Gujarat): One of the three suspected Al-Qaeda operatives who were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday, lived in Rajkot's Jetpur for five years, ATS officials said. "While interrogating Saif alias Shoaib Nawaz, it was found that he used to work in a gold polishing unit in Jetpur for five years before he shifted to Rajkot eight months ago," officials added.

In Jetpur, Saif was employed by Mohammad Kheruddin alias Seeraj Sheikh and Mohammad Shahabuddin Sheikh alias Shahabuddin, two brothers from West Bengal. In search of more money, Saif decided to move to Rajkot where he met other two suspects, Aman Malik and Shukra Ali. Aman and Shukra also worked as gold smiths in Rajkot's Soni Bazar. All three suspects hail from West Bengal, ATS officials said.

Earlier, during interrogation, it was found that the three individuals arrested for having alleged links to terrorist outfits Al-Qaeda, were planning to attack on the upcoming Janmashtami festival in Saurashtra. Their interrogation also revealed that Aman Malik used highly-encrypted messaging apps to keep in touch with their handler, who was the head of Al-Qaeda in Bangladesh.

The Gujarat ATS on Friday reached West Bengal to collect further information about the three as it was revealed during interrogation that they were in contact with many youths from West Bengal and were instigating them to join their outfit. It was also found that the suspects were getting trained to operate AK-47 through social media. ATS recovered five mobile phones, a pistol, and 10 live cartridges from the suspects, The mobile phones were sent for forensic examination.

The Gujarat ATS has registered a case under section 121 (Waging war against the state) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 (1B) of the Arms Act against the accused.

