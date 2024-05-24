J&K: High Court Quashes Sexual Harassment Case Against IAF Wing Commander After Settlement

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a sexual harassment case filed by a female Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot against a Wing Commander, following a mutual settlement.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal stated that continuing the investigation under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was unnecessary given the agreement reached between the complainant and the accused.

"In view of the above, FIR No. 0036/2021 dated February 11, 2021 registered with the Police Station, Satwari for the commission of offence under Section 354A of IPC is quashed. The contesting parties shall not publicize the matter and the controversy, which has now been settled between the parties in any manner, whatsoever," the court said in its order dated May 20, 2024.

The decision came after the Wing Commander challenged the FIR registered against him in 2021. The female officer accused him of repeatedly seeking sexual favors, making inappropriate comments, and also of touching her inappropriately.

During the petition's pendency, the accused proposed a settlement, which the complainant accepted, providing her no objection to quashing the FIR (first information report). The petitioner agreed to the terms of the settlement and has pledged not to publicize the matter.