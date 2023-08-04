GUJARAT ATS REACHES KOLKATA FOR INFORMATION ON DETAINED AL QAEEDA SUSPECTS

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached West Bengal on Friday to collect further information about the three persons, suspected to be part of a terrorist organisation, who were arrested from Rajkot three days back.

While interrogating the suspects it was revealed that they were in contact with many youths in West Bengal. They were reportedly instigating these youths to join their outfit. A team of Gujarat ATS reached the state this morning for conducting necessary investigation in this regard.

Bank accounts of the suspects and their family members are being scrutinised by the agency. It has been learnt that the suspects were in the process of buying more weapons. ATS said that suspects were allegedly associated with terrorist organisation Al-Qaeeda and were trying to strengthen their outfit by including more youths.

During interrogation, ATS has found that the suspects were getting trained to operate AK-47 through social media. Officials are apprehending that they may have already bought several weapons including pistols. The suspects had allegedly planned a major terror activity during the upcoming Janmashtami festival when a huge crowd gathers in Rajkot. But, Gujarat ATS foiled the conspiracy.

It was further revealed that a terrorist named Aman Malik was in contact with Isam, also known as Abu Talha alias Fursan, through Telegram app for the last one year. Aman had reportedly joined the Al-Qaeda inspired by him.

ATS recovered a pistol, 10 live cartridges and five mobile phones from the suspects. Their mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination. The three have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, officials said.