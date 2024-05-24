ETV Bharat / state

Nobody Safe In Bengal, Be It Indians Or Foreigners: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticised Mamata Banerjee government over the recent incidents of violence in the state. He said that even monks have no security here.

Nobody Safe In Bengal, Be It Indians Or Foreigners: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (ETV Bharat/ File)

Burdwan: In the wake of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar's murder in Kolkata and death of a BJP worker in Nandigram, party MP Dilip Ghosh said no one is safe in West Bengal, be it Indians or foreigners. Ghosh also predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would no longer be in power here.

Durgapur-Asansol BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh said, "This is probably the first murder in this election. The way a 56-year-old woman was killed shows the kind of security women enjoy in this state. Also, a Bangladesh MP, who came here for treatment was murdered. It is clear that no one has any security here. Whether he's an Indian or a foreigner, no one is safe in this state."

Nandigram BJP worker Rathibala Adi (56) was murdered on Wednesday late night in Mansabazar area of Sonachura village panchayat of Nandigram. It has been reported that she was beaten to death with a bamboo stick and the BJP has accused TMC for the incident.

Ghosh said incidents of violence are surfacing as Mamata Banerjee knows there is no chance for victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "Mamata Banerjee has realised that it is time for her to leave. So it is better that she leaves with dignity before people removed her," he said.

Ghosh toured many areas in Burdwan this morning. He started his journey from Badamtala Junction in Burdwan city to Birhata along the GT Road. Later, he participated at a tea session with journalists.

On monks taking out a rally in protest against Banerjee's remarks against some saints of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ghosh said, "People of various professions have been cheated or deprived in one way or another in this state. Only monks had been spared. Now, Mamata Banerjee has disrespected them as well. They too have understood that it will be difficult to run temples and monasteries if there is a Trinamool Congress government. There was an attack on the monks in Purulia. Today, the monks have no security and their lives and property are unsafe."

TAGGED:

BJP LEADER DILIP GHOSHNO ONE IS SAFE IN WEST BENGALMAMATA BANERJEELOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

