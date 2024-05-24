The Cancerous Tentacles of Tobacco Consumption: A Radiation Oncologist's Call to Action

Dr Srinivas Chilukuri, professor and senior consultant in Radiation Oncology at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai (Source: ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Chilukuri, consultant in Radiation Oncology at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai said that India has turned out to be the 'tobacco chewing capital' of the world with a whopping 42 per cent of males and 18 per cent of females consuming some form of tobacco.

He highlighted that post-COVID, there has been a resurgence in smoking, reversing a decade-long decline. Holistically, about 27 percent of the Indian population consumes tobacco, he said, sending out alarming chills across the nation regarding the future of the youth.

The doctor outlined the two primary forms of tobacco use: smoking and smokeless. Smoking includes cigarettes, bidis, hookahs, and the modern menace of e-cigarettes and vaping. "Smokeless tobacco, prevalent in India, involves chewing or keeping tobacco in the mouth, posing an even quicker and deadlier threat," he added.

The doctor said that tobacco is not just nicotine as it contains about 70 carcinogens. Emphasising its widespread impact on the human body, he mentioned that beyond causing lung and oral cancers, tobacco is linked to cancers of the throat, esophagus, stomach, liver, kidneys, pancreas, bladder, and cervix.

The oncologist highlighted the significant portion of cancer deaths—30 per cent—attributable to tobacco, stressing that these are preventable with effective cessation programmes.

"Despite ongoing awareness campaigns, tobacco use persists across India heavily. Certain regions, such as Bihar and the Andaman Nicobar Islands, experience heightened rates of tobacco consumption with more than 50 per cent among men. Post-COVID, there has been a resurgence in smoking, reversing a decade-long decline. This trend raises concerns about future cancer rates, as tobacco-related cancers take years to manifest," he added.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your message to the younger generation who considers smoking to be 'cool'?

Youngsters must know what harms them, and what's healthy for the longer run. Several addictions in life might give you temporary high but they will ultimately ruin you. One should give up smoking for the sake of their mental and physical health. I have been calling for a concerted effort to de-glamorise smoking, urging media, government, and society to convey the true dangers of tobacco use.

How does smoking impact pregnant woman?

Smoking and alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an adverse impact on the baby- including miscarriages and premature labours. Also, if you smoke rampantly while you are expecting, you are at a higher risk of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI), with weaker lungs. It might also lead to giving birth to an unhealthy baby.

How can we reduce tobacco consumption in the country?

Dr Chilukuri's insights serve as a clarion call for intensified activism, stringent regulations, and comprehensive awareness campaigns to curb the tobacco epidemic. By addressing this pressing issue, we can significantly reduce the cancer-laid burden and safeguard future generations from this lethal addiction, he added. His urgent appeal underscores the critical need for a united front against tobacco, advocating for a healthier, smoke-free India.

What is the primary difference between tobacco and alcohol consumption?

Alcohol exposure takes decades to manifest its effects. However, in the case of smoking, a few years of this terrible practice is enough to cause fatal diseases like cancer. In the case of smokeless tobacco, even five to seven years can result in the formation of cancer cells. Unfortunately, India has turned into the 'tobacco chewing capital' of the world now.