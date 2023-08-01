SIDDHU MOOSEWALA MURDER ACCUSED SACHIN BISHNOI EXTRADITED TO INDIA FROM AZERBAIJAN BY DELHI POLICE

New Delhi: The main accused of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Sachin Bishnoi was extradited from Azerbaijan's Baku to India by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Sachin, nephew of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been on the run since May 2022.

Special Commissioner of the Special Cell HGS Dhaliwal of Delhi Police is set to provide more information in this case sometime later in the day. Delhi Police will present Sachin before the court and seek his remand so that the allegations against him can be investigated. Sachin will be lodged in the Tihar Jail, an official said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell comprising an assistant commissioner of police and officers from the Counter Intelligence Unit left for Baku yesterday. Sachin was arrested and extradited to the Capital today. Earlier, Sachin took responsibility of Siddu Moosewala's murder by posting it on social media. Since then, the Delhi Police have been on a lookout for him. When officers came to know that he was in Azerbaijan, they initiated the extradition process with the cooperation of the Government of India.

Sachin had fled from Delhi to Azerbaijan by using a forged passport in the name of one Tilakraj Tuteja with address of Sangam Vihar. This was revealed after police arrested five persons after bursting a gang involved in making fake passports.

Sachin's arrest and extradition will reveal several details in the Siddhu Moosewala case. Also, Sachin's involvement in other cases is being probed into. One of the cases include an alleged extortion of Rs 50 crore from a Dubai-based businessman in June.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, 2022.