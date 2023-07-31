SIDHU MOOSEWALA MURDER ACCUSED SACHIN THAPAN DETAINED IN AZERBAIJAN

Chandigarh Desk: In a major development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab Police have got Sachin Thapan, the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and main accused in the case, detained in Azerbaijan with efforts underway to extradite him to India, sources said. It is learnt that the Ministry of External Affairs has written to the Punjab Police seeking the criminal details about Sachin in order to expedite his extradition to India.

It is learnt that the accused Sachin Thapan had fled the country on a fake passport shortly after the Moosewala murder on May 29 last year. Apart from the Moosewala murder case, Sachin was also on the radar of the Dubai Police after he allegedly demanded a an extortion money of Rs 50 crores from a Dubai-based Delhi businessman identified as Galan by reports.

Also read: NIA arrests Vikramjeet Singh, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

The call recording demanding a ransom of Rs 50 crore from the owner of the T-10 team was also in the headlines. Recently, Sachin Thapan was again in the news after demanding extortion money from another businessmen in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi in India including Delhi. According to Delhi Police, Sachin, the mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala's murder committed the murder at the behest of Satinderjit Singh alias Goldie Brar, who runs a gang in Canada besides Kala Jathedari and Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar Jail.

It can be recalled that following the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 last year, Punjab Police had filed a charge sheet against 34 people in the case. The murder came a day after the AAP government in Punjab withdrew Moosewala's security among 424 others.

Moosewala had joined the Congress party in December 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections.