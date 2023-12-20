New Delhi: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the BJP government wants to establish a "single party rule" in the country and the suspension of MPs from Parliament is for that.

While 141 MPs have been suspended because they wanted a statement from the home minister on the grave security breach in Parliament, the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the intruders remains scot-free and has not yet been questioned, the Congress leader said.

"What sort of an investigation is this," he asked in a statement posted on X. "Why haven't senior officers responsible for Parliamentary security been made accountable? Heads should have rolled by now," he said. Kharge said apparently the intruders had been planning this for months and asked who was responsible for this massive intelligence failure.

Given the multi-layered security of Parliament, how did two intruders manage to hide yellow gas canisters in their shoes enter the building and almost reach the sanctum sanctorum of India's democracy, the Congress chief wondered. "The prime minister and his party want to establish a 'single-party rule' in the country. They talk of 'Ek Akela' which is akin to demolishing democracy. This is precisely what they have done by suspending Opposition MPs," Kharge said in the post.