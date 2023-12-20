New Delhi : Taking on the BJP-led Central government over the Parliament security breach, the Congress on Wednesday asked why BJP MP Pratap Simha has not yet been questioned though he "facilitated the entry of the two intruders" into the Lok Sabha even a week after the December 13 incident.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, asked: "It has been exactly a week since the very serious security breach in the Lok Sabha shocked the nation. The prime minister, home minister and the Lok Sabha speaker say that an investigation has started. So be it. But why is it that even after seven days BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned?"

The Congress MP described it as a very bizarre situation as the intruders themselves have been charged under the anti-terrorist law UAPA. Meanwhile, 142 INDIA MPs have been suspended for making the basic, straightforward and fully legitimate demand of a statement by the Home Minister in Parliament on the December 13th incidents, he said.

The Congress party's attack on the Centre came a day after 49 more MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday, taking the total number of suspended MPs in Parliament to 141.