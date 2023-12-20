Parliament Winter Session: After a day of disruptions and more suspensions, houses to reconvene for business today
Published: 34 minutes ago
New Delhi: After another day of disruptions and suspensions that saw the count of the members suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session to 141, both Houses will reconvene for business on Wednesday.
As the session resumes at Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in the Rajya Sabha on the 17th day of the Winter session of Parliament.
The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. She will also move the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 in the Upper House on Wednesday for consideration and return to provide for the immediate effect for a limited period of provisions in Bills relating to the imposition or increase of duties of customs or excise.
The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also move a motion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for election to the court of the University of Delhi so that the House proceed to elect, in such a manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the members of the House to be a member of the Court of the University of Delhi.
Apart from that, MPs including Tiruchi Siva, Birendra Prasad Baishya and Sulata Deo will present (in English and Hindi) the 324th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on 'Promotion of Electric Vehicles in the Country' pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
BJP MP and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 29th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Demands for Grants 2023-24 pertaining to the Department of Rural Development. Meanwhile, LT. General D P Vats ATS (retd) and Dr Ashok Bajpai are to table, the forty-second Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on 'A review of the working of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Earlier, in a major escalation of tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led government at the Centre, a total of 92 MPs were suspended from both Houses of Parliament on Monday.
- 9.52 am
On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemning Rahul Gandhi for filming the mimicry act by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday, Congress MP K Suresh says, "How can he condemn Rahul Gandhi for only taking photos? A lot of people were taking photos there."
- 9.29 am
On suspension of 141 MPs, K Suresh, Chief Whip of Congress Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha says, "This government is imposing black laws against the opposition members. We are ready to face the action because our demand is genuine that the Home Minister makes a statement in Lok Sabha on the security breach incident."
- 9.27 am
Winter Session of Parliament | Various reports of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industries; Defence; External Affairs; as well as Labour Textiles and Skill Development are to be laid on the table of Rajya Sabha today.
- 9.17 am
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday issued a circular which stated that the suspended MPs were barred from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries. They stand suspended from sittings of Parliamentary Committees of which they may be a member and no notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension,” the order stated. They would also not be entitled to the daily allowance as long as their suspension continues.