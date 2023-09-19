New Delhi: Shortly after relocating to the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged Members of Parliament to refrain from actions contrary to democratic principles and to uphold values that bolster the democratic system.

"Today, as we move into the new Sansad Bhawan (Parliament House), we carry with us fresh aspirations. The people have placed great expectations upon us, thereby increasing our responsibility to meet these aspirations. We are fortunate to represent a time when India is making significant strides in various sectors, actively participating in global challenges," remarked Om Birla.

Speaker Birla commenced the proceedings by emphasizing the symbolic significance of the new building, urging all present to enter it with a fresh resolve. He stressed that this was an opportunity to carry forward the rich legacy of democracy, fostering greater parliamentary discipline and dignity. The Speaker underscored the need to set an exemplary model of democracy for the world, particularly in the current age, aptly described as the "Amritkal of Independence."

Birla reiterated that the participation of the people in the democratic process was a testament to the strength of India's democracy, emphasizing that democracy was not just a part of India's heritage but also the bedrock of its present and the cornerstone of its future. He acknowledged that while differences among parliamentarians were inevitable, the greater good and the interest of the nation always transcended party lines.

The Lok Sabha speaker went on to assert that this entrance into the New Parliament presents an opportunity to reaffirm our legacy of shaping a more prosperous India.

"This moment of entering the new Parliament also presents us with an opportunity to uphold our tradition of forging a developed India. Our determination is to fulfil these expectations, engaging the entire nation in this parliamentary democracy, fostering collective thought, constructive discourse, and the courage to agree and disagree," he added.

Amid applause, Speaker Birla congratulated the Prime Minister for the astonishing achievement of completing the new Parliament building in a mere 2.5 years. He noted that this accomplishment had not only bolstered India's reputation on the global stage but had also elevated the Indian Parliament to a position of global inspiration for democratic systems.

Highlighting India's status as the world's largest parliamentary democracy, Om Birla stressed that this responsibility has grown, necessitating a comprehensive focus on all issues within the Parliament.

"As the world's largest parliamentary democracy, our responsibility has magnified. Therefore, it is imperative that our Parliament addresses all concerns. It is time to chart the right course, to enact laws through constructive deliberation, thus fortifying our nation and ensuring that our Parliament plays a significant role. We are dedicated to the objective of achieving a developed India by 2047, and the Parliament is instrumental in realizing this vision," Om Birla affirmed.

The Speaker concluded his address by highlighting the significance of India's role on the world stage. He emphasized that the world was looking to India as a beacon of democracy and that it was imperative for Indian lawmakers to uphold the principles of democracy with unwavering dedication. Birla's speech resonated with the conviction that India, as the world's largest democracy, had a responsibility to set a precedent of democratic excellence for the entire world to follow.