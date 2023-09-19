New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need for prioratising the country's aspiration to play big in the world stage rising above narrow mindset. PM Modi's speech peppered with mentions of his government's achievements that ranged from abolishment of Article 370 as a means to fight terrorism to policies for making India an innovation hub, was largely focused on county's aim towards metamorphosing itself into a developed nation by 2047.

In a subtle reference to opposition politics of disagreement with the government on every issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to rise above the narrow mind set and emerge strong in the world stage.

"It's time to be self-sufficient in all sectors like defence, energy, manufacturing sector, agriculture to name a few. We must have the tenaciy and determination Make In India products as the best in the world. Let's cocooned in mind set which chain us from playing big in theworld stage," PM Modi said.

He termed the moving to new Parliment building as a milestone on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India,"PM Narendra Modi.

"In the 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India will have to work on a larger canvas. The time for us to get caught up in smaller issues is over. First of all, we will have to meet the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat...It is the need of the hour, it is everyone's duty. Parties do not come in its way. Sirf Dil chahiye, desh ke liye chahiye," he added.

He further said his government has taken a prominent role in war on terror and tackling subversive activities in the country as well as raising voices against the menace. PM Modi also said ensuring social security and equality has been fortes of his government.

He said its time to break free from shackles of past which chained the countrymen.

"India's governance model is getting recognised world over. Every message that goes from the new parliament. Lets utilise the human resource especially the largest youthful population of India. I have full faith in our youth. India can cater to the demands of manpower. Our government's one of prime focuses is skill development," he said.