New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his maiden address in the new Parliament building, which he inaugurated on Sunday, said this was not merely a building but a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians.

“This is a temple of our democracy that gives a message of India’s resolution to the world. This new Parliament building connects planning to reality, policy to realization, willpower to execution, and sankalp to siddhi," Modi said. Referring to his development model and the idea to turn into a developed nation by 2047, Modi said the country after "years of slavery, after losing so much, resumed its journey and reached the Amrit Kaal".

PM Modi noted that India will complete 100 years of its independence in the next 25 years which is the ‘Amrit Kaal’. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to make India a developed nation in these 25 years with the contributions of every citizen.

“Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal of giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal of fulfilling innumerable aspirations”, he said. The Prime Minister emphasized that the workplace of the democracy Parliament should also be new and modern if the country aimed to infuse "new lifeblood" in the democracy.

"New models can be established only by treading new paths. There is a new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new thinking and a new journey. There are new visions, new directions, new resolutions and a new trust”, he said.

PM Modi also said the world was looking towards India’s determination, its citizens’ vigour and the life of human power in the country with respect and hope. “When India moves forward, the world moves forward. Today’s India is leaving behind the mentality of slavery and embracing that ancient glory of art. This new Parliament Building is a living example of this endeavour”, he added.

On the new Parliament's architecture and the practical need to construct a larger building, the Prime Minister said: “This building has Virasat (heritage) as well as Vastu (Architecture), Kala (art) as well as kaushal (skill), sanskriti (culture) as well as notes of Samvidhan (Constitution)."

The PM pointed out the difficulties faced by the Parliamentarians in getting work done in the old Parliament building and gave examples of challenges due to the lack of technical facilities and paucity of seats in the House.

The need for a new Parliament, the Prime Minister said, was being discussed for decades and it was the "need of the hour" that a new Parliament should be developed. He expressed delight that the new Parliament House is equipped with the latest technology and the halls are also sunlit.

Recalling his interactions with the labourers who contributed to the construction of the new Parliament, Modi said that 60,000 of them were given employment during the construction of the Parliament and a new gallery has been put up in the house highlighting their contributions. “It is the first time that the contributions of Shramiks (labourers) have been immortalized in the new Parliament”, the Prime Minister remarked.

On completing nine years in power, Modi said any expert will treat these years as "years of reconstruction and Gareeb Kalyan". “From Panchayat Bhawans to Parliament only one inspiration guided us, that is, the development of the nation and its people”, he added.

