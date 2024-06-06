Varun Dhawan's Father David Shares Health Update on Natasha Dalal Post Delivery - Watch

Hyderabad: The Dhawan family has been beaming with joy since the arrival of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby girl on May 3. As the new mother is currently in the hospital, the family has been taking turns to visit her, with Varun Dhawan frequently spotted entering and exiting the hospital, ensuring he is by his wife's side despite his packed schedule.

Fans are undoubtedly eager to catch a glimpse of the newborn, but before that, everyone's curiosity is piqued about the health of Natasha and their little bundle of joy. Last night, David Dhawan, Varun's father, was snapped leaving the hospital, and he kindly shared an update on Natasha's health with the shutterbugs.

After spending quality time with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, David Dhawan was seen heading back home, flashing a bright smile that spoke volumes about his happiness over the new addition to the family. When asked about Natasha's health, he replied, "First class," putting everyone's minds at ease.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share an adorable post announcing the arrival of their baby girl. The heartwarming reel featured their furry friend Joey sitting on a hot air balloon, holding a placard that had "welcome lil sis" written on it. As the hot air balloon descended, a text appeared, "Welcome baby Dhawan, proud parents Natasha & Varun."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting lineup of projects. He will be starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, marking their second collaboration after Bawaal. Additionally, he has Baby John in the pipeline, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.