In Congratulatory Note To Modi, Trudeau Says He Is Ready To Engage With India; Mentions Human Rights

New Delhi: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after NDA led by him won the Lok Sabha election, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said his country is ready to work with India.

In a post on X, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, "Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law".

The post by the Canadian PM came days after a Canadian parliamentary report accused India of funding domestic political parties to influence Ottawa’s electoral process.

The report said, "India emerged as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions and processes.” “It became clear during the period of this review that its efforts had extended beyond countering what it perceived as pro-Khalistani efforts in Canada to include interfering in Canadian democratic processes and institutions, including through the targeting of Canadian politicians, ethnic media and Indo-Canadian ethnocultural communities,” the report published on Monday read.

Referring to the report, PM Trudeau has said that his government takes the matter of foreign interference very seriously. The ties between India and Canada are at extreme low after the latter accused Indian agents of murdering Sikh Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil. However, India rejects such allegations calling it baseless and absurd.

The BJP secured 240 seats on Tuesday after the counting of Lok Sabha election revealed the figure establishing itself as the largest party in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Through the support of its allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the 272-majority mark. Following this victory, Modi has been commended by numerous heads of state and global leaders.