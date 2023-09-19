New Parliament in Session: Lok Sabha Speaker notifies shifting of Business to new building; MPs Photo session today
Published: 41 minutes ago
New Delhi: After the old Parliament building hosted a session one last time on Monday, the Special Session of the Parliament will begin in the new building on Tuesday. The shifting of the Lok Sabha to the new building has been notified by its Speaker Om Birla in the gazette notification.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid a poignant farewell recalling the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic "tryst with destiny" speech for continuing to inspire everyone and another predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "governments may come and go" remark.
Reminiscing the country's Parliamentary journey of 75 years, Modi at the same time reminded the Lok Sabha about Emergency as well as the 2008 'cash-for-vote' scam during the first term of the Manmohan Singh government.
As he sang paeans to previous prime ministers including Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao, Modi remembered the journey of India's democracy and said the last day in the heritage building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who served there since Independence in 1947.
- 9.30 am
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said that the Women's Reservation Bill is the fruit from the Congress regime. She was speaking to the media ahead of the customary photo session.
- 9.25 am
Customary photo session of Lok Sabha MPs is scheduled for the day. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has told the media that on September 19 (Tuesaday), a photo session will be held for all the Lok Sabha MPs. The practice is usually reserved for the end of the Lok Sabha’s tenure.
- 8.45 am
"The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House on Plot Number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina road to the south and Red Cross road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India," the notification read.