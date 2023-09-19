New Delhi: After the old Parliament building hosted a session one last time on Monday, the Special Session of the Parliament will begin in the new building on Tuesday. The shifting of the Lok Sabha to the new building has been notified by its Speaker Om Birla in the gazette notification.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid a poignant farewell recalling the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic "tryst with destiny" speech for continuing to inspire everyone and another predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "governments may come and go" remark.

Reminiscing the country's Parliamentary journey of 75 years, Modi at the same time reminded the Lok Sabha about Emergency as well as the 2008 'cash-for-vote' scam during the first term of the Manmohan Singh government.

As he sang paeans to previous prime ministers including Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao, Modi remembered the journey of India's democracy and said the last day in the heritage building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who served there since Independence in 1947.