'War rooms' at 6 metro airports to address passenger inconvenience: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Published: 34 minutes ago
New Delhi: In view of the recent flight delays due to fog, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that 'war rooms' would be set up at the airports in six metros to address issues pertaining to passenger inconvenience immediately.
In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 16, 2024
1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.
The decision comes after the Minister held a meeting with all stakeholders. A Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) has been issued on Monday to all airlines in connection with the fog-induced flight disruptions.