RADHIKA APTE COMPLAINS ABOUT FLIGHT DELAY AS SHE GETS LOCKED IN AEROBRIDGE WITH NO WATER NO LOO

Hyderabad: Actor Radhika Apte, on Saturday, took to her social media handle to share her experience of being trapped inside the aerobridge along with her fellow co-passengers.

She posted a video and some pictures on Instagram to illustrate her situation. The actor stated that the flight was delayed, and despite the passengers being seated inside the aerobridge, the security personnel refused to open the doors. In addition, the airline staff seemed completely unaware of the situation.

Radhika's post, which she shared on Instagram, included a clip showing a group of people standing behind a locked glass door, with a few individuals attempting to communicate with the security staff. She also shared a few pictures, where she and her team can be seen seated on the floor while other passengers stood nearby.

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! (sic)"

She further wrote, "Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12 pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!! (sic)"