Hyderabad: Radhika Apte's Mrs. Undercover will begin streaming on ZEE5 on April 14, the platform announced on Thursday. The film, which is billed as a spy comedy, portrays the story of Durga (Apte), a typical Indian housewife who is a special undercover agent called back to duty after a 10-year gap. Apte will be shown in the ZEE5 Original in a never-seen-before avatar as a housewife and an undercover spy fending off various evil guys and patriarchal beliefs.

Speaking to the media, Apte said that she fell in love with the story of Mrs Undercover right away because it humorously addresses ingrained patriarchal assumptions about housewives. Her character, Durga in the movie won over her as she is amusing, kind, sincere, clumsy, and unsure of herself. The subject of the film is her journey of discovering her own strength. "Every family has a Durga—a woman who quietly performs her duties but is underappreciated because she is considered just a housewife," Apte said.

The actor, in a statement, said that the movie combats the mindset that prevails in our patriarchal society, and it's beautifully done under the guise of humour. Together with Apte, Rajesh Sharma plays the leader of the Special Force that hires Durga in Mrs Undercover, and Sumeet Vyas plays the villain. Vyas expressed his gratitude for the chance to play a negative role in Mrs Undercover, which he described as a full package.

Anushree Mehta, a debutante, wrote and directed Mrs Undercover. Mehta expressed her gratitude for having got an ideal cast for her debut film. The movie is produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies.