MADE IN HEAVEN BRIDES MRUNAL THAKUR RADHIKA APTE AND OTHERS ARE HERE TO TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY

Made In Heaven season two is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi. It tells the tale of traditional clashes with modern aspirations against the backdrop of enormous fat Indian weddings, which disclose many secrets. Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz are all set to reprise their roles, while newcomers include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar. A carousel of all the brides from Made in Heaven Season 2 was posted on Instagram. Among them are Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, and Sarah Jane Dias. All of the brides are seen dressed up in lovely gowns, preparing for the big day.