Hyderabad: Neeraj Ghaywan helmed episodes from the just released Made in Heaven Season 2 is garnering praise on social media for the assertion and defiance showcased by a Dalit woman played by Radhika Apte. While Neeraj, as he said earlier, is yet to soak in the rave reviews, praise came his way from Prakash Ambedkar, Dalit activist and the grandson of BR Ambedkar.

Prakash took to social media to rave about Made in Heaven Season 2 and said that he 'absolutely loved' Radhika's portrayal of a Dalit woman with a voice and agency. On Monday, Prakash took to Twitter to share screenshots from the Made in Heaven Season 2 episode. In one, Radhika Apte's Pallavi says, "Everything is about the politics," while the other is from the much-talked-about Buddhist wedding in the episode. He also urged those who have been battling prejudice to assert their identity if they want to gain political prominence.

"I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, ‘Everything is about the politics.’ Jai Bhim!" - Prakash Ambedkar

For Neeraj, who belongs to the Dalit community, appreciation from Prakash seemed "everything." The filmmaker retweeted Prakash's post and wrote: "This everything! Thank you so much, sir!" followed by two blue heart emojis. While talking about the reception of The Heart Skipped A Beat episode from MIH 2, Neeraj had earlier said that he was genuinely not prepared for the reactions and love that has been coming his way since the series dropped on Prime Video on August 10.

For those who are yet to watch Made in Heaven Season 2, the episode which took social media by storm stars Radhika Apte as Ivy League lawyer and author Pallavi Menke. Radhikas' Pallavi, who is vocal about her caste identity, is headed for inter-caste marriage and opts to marry in a Dalit-Buddhist wedding.

In a gratitude post for The Heart Skipped A Beat response, Neeraj had earlier penned a heartfelt note on social media and said that the love he has been receiving is a 'validation' for all who have been battling prejudice. He also acknowledged the people, who have been instrumental in shaping the person that he is today.

"There are many that I want to thank but this post is to acknowledge the people who have been instrumental in shaping a personal story. Foremost is Babasaheb Ambedkar without whom none of us would have been here telling this story. He championed financial autonomy for women while in a marriage and in widowhood." - Neeraj Ghaywan

Meanwhile, Made in Heaver Season 2 reveals the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings. The series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti takes us into the lives of its lead characters, who were at a crossroads at the end of Season 1.